Register for Coupon: Bulky Waste Disposal Coupon
Coupon Name: Bulky Waste Disposal Coupon
Description: Sedgwick County residents are eligible to use this coupon to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulky waste. Click on the bulky waste link on the left side of the screen and register. After information has been submited, coupons will be mailed out to you soon.
Start Date: 8/1/2017
End Date:

Enter your contact information in this form, and submit it to register to receive your coupon.

State: KS
